One person hurt in horrific crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a terrifying crash involving a car and a semi-truck on Sunday.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but the Bethel Township Fire Department did share some photos of the aftermath online.

You can see the front end of the car pinned between a barrier wall and a semi-truck somewhere along I-70.

Fire officials tell FOX 8 one person was hurt. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is now investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.