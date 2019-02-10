× 3-year-old found wandering the streets of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services are trying to identify a 3-year-old child who was found wandering the street.

Police found her at East 124th and Locke Sunday morning.

Police say she was not wearing appropriate winter clothing.

She told officers and Family Services her name is Destiny.

The child was taken to the hospital for examination and released.

Law enforcement officers are looking for her family.

If you can help provide any information, call the Kids Hotline at 216-696-KIDS (5437).