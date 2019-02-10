1 killed, 3 hurt in Cleveland car crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio – One man is dead and three others are hurt following a car accident in Cleveland Sunday.

Cleveland emergency responders were called to the 3400 block of W. 117th Street around 3 a.m.

Cleveland police say the driver of a Hyundai was speeding and had the headlights off while headed north on W. 117th.

A driver headed south was turning into a driveway when it was hit by the Hyundai.

Police say the Hyundai kept going and hit a utility pole.

Cleveland EMS tells FOX 8 a 30-year-old man was killed in the accident.

The victims have not been identified.

Cleveland police say speed is a factor.

Cleveland PD are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.