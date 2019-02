CLEVELAND, Ohio – One man is dead and three others are critically hurt following a car accident in Cleveland Sunday.

Cleveland emergency responders were called to the 3400 block of W 117th Street around 3 a.m.

Cleveland EMS tells FOX 8 a 30-year-old man was killed in the accident.

Three others were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no information on what caused the crash.

The victims have not been identified.