Want to see your ex destroyed? These brown bears will help

GRANTS PASS, Oregon – Revenge is a dish best served via salmon at Wildlife Images in Oregon.

The facility is offering its brown bears to help you heal from the one who broke your heart.

For $20 you can have your ex’s name placed on a salmon and served up for dinner.

“Did you fall hook, line, and sinker for someone who broke your heart? Kodi and Yak would love to help you get your revenge!” the post writes.

You’ll even get photos of the bears “destroying your ex.”

On the flip side, you can also dedicate a salmon to “A great catch.”

Kodi and Yak are happy either way.

Click here to donate.

42.490195 -123.474203