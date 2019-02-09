There’s a Valentine’s Day version of ‘Baby Shark’

UNITED STATES — The creators of your child’s favorite song have another holiday themed-creation, which may come in handy next week.

Baby Shark and friends also star in a Valentine’s Day song called “Valentine’s Day Sharks.”

It features the same characters from the original song, Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark and of course Grandparents Shark, as well as the catchy “doo doo doo doo doo doo.”

Except this version features hearts, Valentine’s cards and references to the romantic holiday.

In fact, there’s even a “I love you” and “Valentine’s Day, doo doo doo doo doo doo” rendition at the end.

It’s definitely a cute way to celebrate the upcoming holiday with your kids.

The original version of the song was uploaded July 2016 and has over 2 billion views.

The company also released a Christmas version last December called “Santa Shark.”