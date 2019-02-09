Southern grocery store stirs controversy with ‘political’ ad mailer

ALEXANDRIA, La. — A southern grocery store chain is facing backlash on the internet after releasing an advertisement that has been deemed “controversial” and “political.”

Fox News reports that Mac’s Fresh Market, located in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, shared a photo of its circular on Facebook and their website with a quote that has drawn attention:

“Heaven has a wall, a gate and a strict immigration policy. Hell has open borders. Let that sink in.”

Grocery store flyer from Mac's Fresh Market. When asked about people no longer shopping there the owner said, "I appreciate them shopping with me, but this is America (free market society); they have the privilege of shopping where they want to." https://t.co/GO6Y0K0kHX pic.twitter.com/hII5aLUiQG — Stephen Moore (@cashcourse1) February 9, 2019

It’s not unusual for the grocery store company to put religious or political messages on their sales ads, but this particular message struck a nerve.

The news outlet reports that dozens of people have called the store out, vowing never to shop there again.

“Ad is very disrespectful and pure hateful will no longer spend my money on any of your products!” Fox News quotes one social media user.

However, a few people reportedly expressed their support for the business and its use of free speech.

“Looks like I need to start shopping at Mac’s. He has my support. Freedom of speech people,” one social media user allegedly wrote.

Mac’s Fresh Market owner, Reggy McDaniel, allegedly claims the message was meant to share his faith with others.

“If I used a political message, and I’m very aware it’s political, to highlight Jesus Christ, then I’m guilty of it,” McDaniel reportedly said, “That’s my meaning of the whole thing is are people prepared to go to heaven or are they not. I thought it was a perfect time because everybody is talking about the border, some people want it, some don’t want us to have one. The only thing I was shocked about was that it’s racist. I have never in my life been accused of being a racist, I’m 70 years old; I haven’t evolved into one.”

McDaniel said he’s not too concerned about people vowing to no longer shop as his establishment. He acknowledged that “this is America” and consumers have the “privilege of shopping where they want to.”

He also told the news outlet he plans to continue putting the message on future advertisements.