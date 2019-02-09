Senator introduces bill to legalize marijuana called S.420
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) on Friday introduced legislation that would legalize marijuana at the federal level.
The bill is named S. 420 in a nod to cannabis culture.
Also known as the Marijuana Revenue and Regulation Act, the bill would “responsibly legalize, tax and regulate marijuana at the federal level.”
The proposal, identical to a bill in the House, aims to ease the longstanding conflict between states where cannabis is legal in some form and the U.S. government, which categorizes marijuana as a dangerous illegal drug, similar to LSD or heroin.
Former House Speaker John Boehner, who sits on the board of cannabis company Acreage Holdings, on Friday announced the formation of an industry-backed lobbying group that would push for national marijuana reforms.