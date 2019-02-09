New ruling in case of deputy accused of excessive force and falsification

ASHTABULA, Ohio – The 11th District Court Of Appeals has reversed tampering with evidence, tampering with records, and dereliction of duty convictions against a former Ashtabula sheriff deputy and has ordered the case be sent back to the Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.

The ruling was released Friday in the criminal case of James Truckey.

“We find Mr. Truckey’s convictions for tampering with evidence, tampering with records, and dereliction of duty are unsupported by sufficient evidence, and must be reversed,” the ruling states.

The appeals court, however, did affirm a misdemeanor assault conviction.

In 2017, Truckey was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three-years probation after being convicted. His sentence was stayed pending the appeal.

Truckey was fired from the department in 2016.

Prosecutors said Truckey struck Ed Dirrigl, who was handcuffed.

The assault was captured on body camera video.

Dirrigl has filed a lawsuit against Truckey and the sheriff’s office.

That suit is still pending.