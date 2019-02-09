Man charged after ‘acting belligerent,’ breaking statue worth $5K at Kalahari Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- A man has been charged after deputies arrested him for allegedly acting belligerent at a family-friendly indoor water park and breaking a statute worth $5,000.

Erie County Sheriff's deputies were called to Kalahari Resort to assist with a person being disorderly.

When officials arrived they observed a group of bystanders restraining Sean Miller, 32, of Oregon, Ohio. Miller was already handcuffed, due to his "turbulant behavior," when they got to the scene.

Bystanders told police Miller had been kicking and biting everyone. They claimed he pushed his wife, which led them to restrain him. They said they had feared he would hurt her more.

The witnesses also said they believed he was intoxicated.

When deputies tried to talk with Miller he was reportedly uncooperative and spitting on the ground. Deputies said Miller kept trying to kick with his feet and had to be held down by another individual. Officers placed keg restraints on Miller "for everyone's safety."

Witnesses said Miller also caused damage to Kalahari property. He was allegedly seen throwing items around the convention center hallway.

Deputies watched surveillance footage of the incident stating the video showed Miller throwing chairs around before walking over to a television, removing its cover and punching it.

Miller then is reportedly seen walking towards a table, where a replica of soapstone statue from Africa was on display. He allegedly picked up the statue and threw it on the ground, breaking it.

Kalahari officials told FOX 8 the statue was valued at about $5,000. And, according to the police report, the custom wooden TV monitor cover Miller allegedly broke was worth $300.

Officials with Huron Fire Department took Miller to a local hospital. He was later transported to the Erie County Jail.

Miller has been charged with persistent disorderly conduct while intoxicated and vandalism.