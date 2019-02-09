K-9 Revan reads with local kids at ‘Paw Patrol’ story time
WOODMERE, Ohio — Some local kids got a very special treat for story time Saturday.
They read some Paw Patrol stories with Woodmere’s newest officer, K-9 Revan, and Officer Dotson in a packed room.
The event, hosting by Barnes and Noble in Woodmere, involved reading Pups to the Rescue and Mission Paw, which feature the popular characters from the show Paw Patrol.
View this post on Instagram
So when I was a kid my family lived in Virginia Beach, and one of my memories was a police officer giving me a sticker badge. That moment has forever been etched into my mind. That small gesture made such an impact in my life that it's one of the things that drove me to become a police officer. I hope that with Revan I can make a positive impact in a young kids life. If I can do that then I've done my job as a police officer. Thank you to everyone for coming out for Paw Patrol story time. #lawenforcement #police #policeofficer #cop #coplife #ohiocop #ohiopolice #thinblueline #bluefamily #bluelivesmatter #brotherhood #sisterhood #usacops #policeofficersforinstagram #OhioGoingBlue #OhioGoingBluefork9 #safety #comunitypolicing #TheHeartbehindTheBadge #fitcops #livelife #tattedcops #OhioGoingBlue #HoldTheLine #policek9 #k9 #workingdog #workingdogforinstagram #k9strong #k9unit
All of the kids in attendance also received a toy police badge and coloring activity pages, along with a meet-and-greet with Officer Revan.
K-9 Revan, who was born on Veterans Day, was sworn in to Woodmere’s force during a village council meeting on January 9.
After his training Revan will hit the streets alongside Officer Dotson to assist with drug and explosive searches, crime scene investigations, and locating missing people.