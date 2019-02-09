× K-9 Revan reads with local kids at ‘Paw Patrol’ story time

WOODMERE, Ohio — Some local kids got a very special treat for story time Saturday.

They read some Paw Patrol stories with Woodmere’s newest officer, K-9 Revan, and Officer Dotson in a packed room.

The event, hosting by Barnes and Noble in Woodmere, involved reading Pups to the Rescue and Mission Paw, which feature the popular characters from the show Paw Patrol.

All of the kids in attendance also received a toy police badge and coloring activity pages, along with a meet-and-greet with Officer Revan.

K-9 Revan, who was born on Veterans Day, was sworn in to Woodmere’s force during a village council meeting on January 9.

After his training Revan will hit the streets alongside Officer Dotson to assist with drug and explosive searches, crime scene investigations, and locating missing people.

