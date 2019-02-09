‘I finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted’: Children write hilarious obituary for their mother

BAYSVILLE, Ontario — It’s not often you read an obituary and wind up laughing, but that’s exactly what the children of Sybil Marie Hicks hoped to achieve when they published hers in the Hamilton Spectator this month.

They decided to write the piece in first person to truly reflect the 81-year-old’s comedic personality.

Some of the more memorable lines include Sybil affectionately calling her late husband Ron a “horse’s ***” and describing humorous quirks about each of her children whom she “tolerated over the years.”

She also joked, “I finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted… having been cremated.”

The obituary concludes with a more serious and loving tone with the final words: “Thank you all for sharing my life with me. I am off to swim to the buoy and back. Love, Sybil.”