CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of the FBI and Cleveland police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Friday around 1:15 p.m.

Law enforcement says the suspect walked into Key Bank at 3601 Chester Avenue.

According to a press release, the suspect demanded money and said, “I don’t want to hurt nobody but I’m capable.”

The suspect never showed a weapon.

He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information, contact the FBI.