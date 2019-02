There’s no better way to learn how to shave off someone’s beard than with the MVP of the #SuperBowl, @Edelman11. pic.twitter.com/oX0sSdzvPL — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 8, 2019

Super Bowl LIII MVP and former Kent State football player Julian Edelman is looking a little different these days.

The Patriots receiver has lost his signature beard.

He let Ellen DeGeneres shave it off on her show for charity.

The move raised about $20,000 for the Boys and Girls club of Boston.

“I love you, beard,” he joked before Ellen buzzed his face. “It’s been a hell of a year.”