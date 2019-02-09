× Donut Fest Cleveland returns for a successful day of sweet treats, live entertainment

CLEVELAND — Clevelanders enjoyed some sweet treats and live entertainment with the return of a highly popular festival.

Donut Fest Cleveland returned for its third year Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Red Space Events in downtown.

The festival, which sold out in under an hour of tickets going live, featured a handful of the city’s best bakeries and restaurants who served their most superlative ring, cruller or long-john.

Festival attendees got to taste a creation from each of the participating vendors, enjoy some coffee, live entertainment and cast their vote for the best donut.

This year’s vendors included:

Holey Toledough

Brewnuts

Madsen Donuts

Peace, Love & Little Donuts

Jack Frost

Urban Farmer

Fiona’s Coffee Bar & Bakery

Joe Maxx Coffee Co.

Circles on the Square

Duck Donuts

Goldie’s Donuts

A portion of each ticket sold benefited the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

More on Donut Fest Cleveland, here.