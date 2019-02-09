Donut Fest Cleveland returns for a successful day of sweet treats, live entertainment

CLEVELAND — Clevelanders enjoyed some sweet treats and live entertainment with the return of a highly popular festival.

Donut Fest Cleveland returned for its third year Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Red Space Events in downtown.

The festival, which sold out in under an hour of tickets going live, featured a handful of the city’s best bakeries and restaurants who served their most superlative ring, cruller or long-john.

Festival attendees got to taste a creation from each of the participating vendors, enjoy some coffee, live entertainment and cast their vote for the best donut.

This year’s vendors included:

  • Holey Toledough
  • Brewnuts
  • Madsen Donuts
  • Peace, Love & Little Donuts
  • Jack Frost
  • Urban Farmer
  • Fiona’s Coffee Bar & Bakery
  • Joe Maxx Coffee Co.
  • Circles on the Square
  • Duck Donuts
  • Goldie’s Donuts

A portion of each ticket sold benefited the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

