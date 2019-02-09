Donut Fest Cleveland returns for a successful day of sweet treats, live entertainment
CLEVELAND — Clevelanders enjoyed some sweet treats and live entertainment with the return of a highly popular festival.
Donut Fest Cleveland returned for its third year Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Red Space Events in downtown.
The festival, which sold out in under an hour of tickets going live, featured a handful of the city’s best bakeries and restaurants who served their most superlative ring, cruller or long-john.
Festival attendees got to taste a creation from each of the participating vendors, enjoy some coffee, live entertainment and cast their vote for the best donut.
This year’s vendors included:
- Holey Toledough
- Brewnuts
- Madsen Donuts
- Peace, Love & Little Donuts
- Jack Frost
- Urban Farmer
- Fiona’s Coffee Bar & Bakery
- Joe Maxx Coffee Co.
- Circles on the Square
- Duck Donuts
- Goldie’s Donuts
A portion of each ticket sold benefited the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
