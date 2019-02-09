× Dallas Municipal Court offers to reduce warrant fees in exchange for canned goods

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Municipal Court is hosting a can drive initiative with hopes of encouraging defendants to resolve their cases.

According to a flyer on the City Hall’s website, the drive will take place from February 9-13.

Defendants can bring three canned goods to court for credit, which will eliminate the $50 warrant fee per case.

That only applies to cases where no plea has been entered yet.

The court said those coming in wanting to resolve their citations will not be arrested for outstanding warrants or outstanding citations.