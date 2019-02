Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- Crews in Ashtabula fought a blaze amid 40 mph winds Friday.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on West 6th Street.

After extinguishing the blaze, officials determined the home was a total loss.

The 40 mph winds caused the fire to grow very fast.

A car next to the home was destroyed and a neighboring house suffered heat damage, melting the siding off the home.

No one was hurt but unfortunately a dog and cat were lost in the fire.