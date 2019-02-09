× Coca-Cola launches Orange Vanilla Coke

ATLANTA, Georgia – That orange dreamscicle taste is coming to Coca-Cola.

The soda giant is launching its first new flavor in more than a decade.

“We wanted to bring back positive memories of carefree summer days. That’s why we leaned into the orange-vanilla flavor combination – which is reminiscent of the creamy orange popsicles we grew up loving, but in a classically Coke way,” brand director Kate Carpenter said in a press release.

Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero will hit stores February 25.