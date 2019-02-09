Clipper system arriving Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- After a break Saturday, look for a clipper-type system to arrive tomorrow afternoon.

By Monday morning, our northern communities will likely have a coating to 2″, where our southern communities will get 2-3″. This could make for a slower morning commute Monday morning.

Another time frame to keep a watchful eye will be Monday evening and early Tuesday. This is when there is a risk of an icy mix before transitioning to all rain Tuesday during the daylight hours.

