Cleveland teenagers honored after working with Habitat for Humanity to renovate home for local family

CLEVELAND — A group of Cleveland teenagers teamed up to completely renovate a home that was dedicated to a local family.

Saturday, teens from John Adams, East Technical and Shaw high schools, and the Boys and Girls Club, were honored during a ceremony in the house they renovated with Habitat for Humanity on East 130th Street.

With the help of local construction workers, the teens learned more about the trade over several months. They then worked hard all summer long on projects involving flooring, electrical, drywall, windows and more.

“One of the goals was to introduce these young people to jobs in the construction trade. Not everyone has to go to college. You can have a real good middle income working in the trades. I think several of them are saying they want to try the trades first and some of them could be hired already,” said Habitat for Humanity’s John Habit.

Saturday, the keys to the home were turned over to the Carroll family whose 17-year-old daughter, Nayria, also did construction on their home.

The home comes with a 0% interest rate and low mortgage.

The family said they’re very grateful to all of the volunteers involved.

“I want to tell them thank you and I appreciate them for taking the time out of their summer to help build my house,” Yolanda Carroll said.

The teenagers also rehabbed a second house. Sixteen teens took part in the renovations.

