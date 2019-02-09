× Chipotle launching drive-thru style ‘Chipotlanes’ at select locations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning to launch drive-thrus at select locations across the country.

The chain announced Wednesday during its fourth-quarter earnings call that they will be launching the “Chipotlanes” this year, USA Today reports.

Chipotlanes are unlike your typical drive-thru. You can’t actually order food through them, as there is no speaker in which you can give a worker your order.

Chipotlanes are more like a “mobile order pick-up lane.” Costumers will have to place a mobile order and then go to the Chipotlane to pick up their food.

“You never have to get out of your car. You order from your app, pull up to the window and out comes Chipotle,” CEO Brian Niccol told the news outlet.

Customers can also place their order on the chain’s website.

“Consumers’ No. 1 barrier to Chipotle is access,” Niccol reportedly said. “One way to access is to not have to have people get out of their cars.”

Chipotle hasn’t released the exact locations yet, however they told the news outlet their test locations in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia have been successful.

