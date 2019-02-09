× Changes on the way for passenger drop-off and pick-up at Cleveland Hopkins

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland is making some changes to the drop-off and pick-up locations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to a press release, capital improvement projects will impact current passenger drop-off and pick-up locations and as a result, the city is revising the airport’s ground transportation system.

Starting the week of February 18th, passenger drop-off and pick-up will once again have access to the upper and lower roadways.

***Read the entire press release, here.***

This isn’t the first time the city has tried to make revisions.

Back in January, the FOX 8 I-TEAM highlighted how new rules put in place for taxis and shuttles were creating confusion for some passengers.

The city mentioned in the release that, “further analysis of the ground transportation system will be conducted as capital projects progress.”

More on Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, here.