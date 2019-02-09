Beyond the call of duty: Officers in North Ridgeville dog-sit for resident who was hospitalized

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – Police officers in North Ridgeville got some extra company at the police station Friday.

They responded to a call where an elderly resident had to be hospitalized.

The person’s dog, Jasmine, had nowhere to go.

So instead of taking Jasmine to the pound, officers took her to the station.

Police officers say they initially put her in the kennel, but she wasn’t happy about it.

So they let her out and she curled up at their feet while they worked.

Jasmine is now back home.