A first for the Disney channel, character comes out as gay on ‘Andi Mack’



The Disney Channel show Andi Mack is now in its third season.

In Friday’s episode, the character Cyrus Goodman, played by Joshua Rush, comes out to one of his best friends.

When Cyrus’ grandmother dies he invites his friends to attend her shiva.

Cyrus begins explaining all of the food that’s been brought before making his announcement.

“I’m gay,” Cyrus tells Jonah Beck, played by Asher Angel.

Jonah responds with a smile, “Yeah? OK, cool.”

This is the first time a character has spoken the words “I’m gay” on the Disney Channel.

The clip was shared thousands of times on Twitter, with many calling the moment historic.

hi, this is cyrus goodman making history on disney channel, if you didn't watch it PLEASE DO IT, IT'S SO IMPORTANT!!! pic.twitter.com/mMIfWxOm4R — maria #FORÇAFLAMENGO (@nygmalpha) February 8, 2019

DISNEY CHANNEL DID THAT!!!!!!! CYRUS GOODMAN DID THAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kTNRxcDdDY — triz (@cyrusgreatman) February 8, 2019