Woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering, dismembering husband

AKRON, Ohio– A Coventry Township woman was sentenced Friday for murdering and dismembering her husband in 2017.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Marcia Eubank, 50, received life in prison for shooting her husband to death. She will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years in prison.

Back in December, Eubank pleaded guilty to several charges: murder with a firearm specification, a special felony; tampering with evidence, a felony of the 3rd degree; and abuse of a corpse, a felony of the 5th degree.

The prosecutor’s office said in December of 2017, deputies were called to a home on Linda Street after human remains were found inside the home by the homeowner’s son. The remains were later identified as 54-year-old Howard Eubank. According to the prosecutor’s office, investigators determined Marcia Eubank shot her husband in June of 2017, then cut up his body and placed the body parts in storage bins in the home.

“This was a very difficult situation. My heart goes out to the family. However, Mrs. Eubank needs to be held accountable for her actions. She killed her husband, hid the body, and lied for six months about what happened. If not for her son finding his father’s body, what she did may still be secret today,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

