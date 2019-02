Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's going to be a windy night with some pockets of snow around northeast Ohio.

Snow showers will continue in some areas through the night, but the sun will come out tomorrow.

Here's a look at your overnight forecast:

After a bright, sunny, but cold Saturday, look for a clipper-type system to arrive late Sunday. A few inches of snow can’t be ruled out by Monday morning in places.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

