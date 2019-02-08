Weather outlook: Drastic temperature changes; windy conditions continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- What a difference a day makes. We are starting our Friday with a drastic change in temperature.

Thursday, we broke a record in Northeast Ohio with highs reaching 60 degrees. Today, though, will be a whole different story.

You can expect windy conditions throughout most of the day, with highs only reaching 25 degrees.

A wind advisory remains in effect for most of Northeast Ohio until 10 a.m. Friday. Wind gusts could reach 45-50 mph. The strongest winds will be likely along the lakeshore from Cleveland to Erie, PA.

Roughly, 1,400 people in Summit County are without power due to the excessive winds. Get the latest updates on the outages here:We will have much drier conditions the next few days, with our next chance of flurries arriving Sunday.

**Get your complete weather forecast here**