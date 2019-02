Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A water main break is impacting traffic along S. Woodland and Buckeye Road Friday morning.

The water was seen gushing, creating quite a mess. Crews are working to repair the break.

S. Woodland and Buckeye are currently closed to S. Moreland Blvd.

