VIDEO: Police body cameras provide new look at Shaker Heights basketball game brawl

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police body cameras provide a new look at the scene in Shaker Heights the night of a massive brawl during a high school basketball game.

The situation started during halftime at the Shaker Heights game against Brush High School Tuesday night.

According to shaker heights police , Steven Gamble, 21, of Euclid is a brush fan and had been taunting Shaker players.

Officials say he started arguing and people began pushing security officers. A large fight broke out and officers came in and got things under control.

The incident did not involve the players or the coaches and the game was canceled immediately after.

Gamble was arrested and now faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

