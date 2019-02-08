× Suspect who police say shot SWAT officer in New Franklin standoff identified

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio — Officials have identified the suspect who police say shot a SWAT officer after a standoff that lasted hours.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the suspect as Charles Cook, 48.

According to the New Franklin Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence incident at a Menlo Court home around 7 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived they discovered Cook had barricaded himself inside a bedroom with a loaded handgun. Around 11 p.m., after officers spent three hours trying to convince Cook to come out, the Barberton SWAT Team arrived to assist.

After several more hours of trying to negotiate with him, authorities say Cook fired shots through the door, striking a SWAT team officer.

Other SWAT team members returned fire and pulled the wounded officer to safety. The officer was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Cook was pronounced dead at the scene.

