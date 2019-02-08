× South Euclid police ask for help in search for missing 30-year-old man

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Police in South Euclid are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since December.

Police say Allen Eugene Pulphus, 30, has not been in contact with his family since December 22 and has been reported as a missing person.

Pulphus is described as being 6’8″ tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has “1998” tattooed on the right side of his neck and “Carla” tattooed on the left.

Police say Pulphus has a cognitive thinking disorder and is considered at risk.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact South Euclid Police Department at (216) 381-1234.

