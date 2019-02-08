Show Info: February 8, 2019
Valentine’s dishes full of love
Giovanni’s Ristorante
25550 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood, OH 44122
www.giovanniscleveland.com
Read your mind
Psychological Illusionist Joshua Seth
Saturday, February 9
Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre
www.playhousesquare.org
House plants 101
Learn how to care for the plants you can keep inside the house from the low maintenance ones to the more intricate.
www.bremec.com
A Celtic themed bakery
Gaelic Imports
5633 Pearl Road, Parma
https://gaelicimport.org
Valentine’s at Grandpa’s Cheesebarn
Pre-order your chocolate covered strawberries now!
https://grandpascheesebarn.com/
Breakfast and dinner with an Egyptian influence
Urban Kitchen & Deli
9751 Chester Avenue, Cleveland
http://www.urbancle.com
Valentine’s gifts for everyone
Everything from the home cook to the pet lover to the local lover and more!
http://www.crockerpark.com/
http://www.etonchagrinblvd.com/
History and fine dining
1815 Tavern
170 S. Chillicothe Road, Aurora
www.1815tavern.com
Healthy bedtime snacks
A specialist from the Cleveland Clinic shares the best food to eat before bed without packing on the calories.
www.ccf.org