Royal Caribbean to pay ‘Shore Explorer’ to travel world, post on social media

Do you love traveling, taking pictures and posting on Instagram? Well, Royal Caribbean is hiring for what could be your dream job.

The cruise company is looking to hire their first-ever Shore Explorer Apprentice-Ship, according to their website. Essentially, Royal Caribbean wants to pay someone to travel on their cruise ships and post about their fun adventures on social media.

The Shore Explorer will work closely with the company’s official Instagrammer-in-Chief and become a content curator and “capturer of all things extraordinary.”

The apprentice will travel from May to August 2019 on the ‘Perfect Day Island’ ship for at least three to four consecutive weeks. Destinations include several locations such as Alaska, Dubai, Japa, Norway, Portugal and Royal Caribbean’s private island CocoCay, Bahamas.

They will be tasked with testing and capturing on-land excursions that future cruise line customers may be interested in trying.

The ideal candidate has a willingness to travel, ability to take stunning photos and videos, is proficient at social media and has an “unyielding hunger for amazing experiences and daredevil nature.” Basically, you must be willing to try new things.

The company will provide their Shore Explorer with a number of excursions, cruise accommodations and £6,000 (approximately $7,700 U.S.) in compensation.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid passport.

To be considered for the position, you have to post an extraordinary travel story, video, or image on Instagram via Instagram stories, IGTV, or a regular post tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ShoreExplorer during the Promotion Period.

Entries must be submitted before March 1.

Click here for more information on the position and application process.

