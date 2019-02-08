× REPORT: Cleveland Indians sign minor-league deal with Alex Wilson, Matthew Joyce

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians signed two free agents to minor-league deals Friday.

Free-agent reliever Alex Wilson is signing a minor league deal with the Indians, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Passan.

Wilson will reportedly get $1.25 million if he makes the big league roster and can get another $750,000 in performance bonuses.

Wilson, 32, was a continual contributor to the Detroit Tigers bullpen over the prior four seasons.

Last year with the Tigers, Wilson was 2-4 with a 3.36 ERA in 59 games.

Meanwhile, Outfielder Matthew Joyce, 34, who played the last two seasons in Oakland, announced on Twitter that he signed a minor-league contract with the team and will be joining them for spring training next week.

He hit 25 home runs and drove in 68 runs in 2017 but played in only 83 games last season while battling back injuries.

