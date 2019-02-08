Raise your spoon! Haagen-Dazs unveils booze-infused ice cream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raise your spoon, to this new guilty pleasure treat. Haagen-Dazs has unveiled their new Spirits Collection, featuring 7 combinations of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and alcohol.

Rachel Jaiven, Haggen-Dazs brand manager, told USA Today, the Spirits Collection is already in some stores, but will available nationwide by April

Häagen-Dazs Just Dropped an Entire Line of Boozy Ice Cream https://t.co/KLCRm5Kbp3 pic.twitter.com/N66Cz4KGLh — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 7, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is not the first time the company has combined the two popular indulgences together. However, this time, they decided to create a collection.

According to the Haagen-Dazs website, the ice cream contains less than 0.5% alcohol.

Here are your options:

Irish Cream Brownie

Irish Cream infused into our ice cream with rich chocolate brownie pieces and a decadent fudge swirl.

Rum Tres Leches

A Latin American inspired indulgence, we infuse smooth white Rum into our ice cream then add thick ribbons of dulce de leche and chunks of sweet Tres Leches cake.

Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle

A classic pairing made even better, enjoy creamy vanilla bean ice cream dotted with chocolate truffles and swirled with spicy Bourbon.

Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch

Enjoy a pub-inspired indulgence. Rich chocolate ice cream is infused with Stout for notes of toasted malt, then mixed with crunchy chocolate covered pretzels and decadent fudge.

Bourbon Praline Pecan

Treat yourself to ice cream infused with smooth Bourbon sprinkled with brown sugar and given the perfect crunch with praline pecans.

Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee

Rich black cherry jam and sweet almond toffee pieces are folded into our non-dairy dessert that’s infused with a nutty Amaretto.

Irish Cream Cookie Squares

A rich chocolate cookie topped with ice cream that’s infused with Irish Cream before the entire square is dipped in decadent dark chocolate.

The 14oz sweet treat will cost just over five dollars.