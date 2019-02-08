× Prosecutors ask for life in prison with parole eligibility for Trumbull County woman accused of killing husband

WARREN – Sentencing is scheduled for Friday for a woman who has been convicted of killing her husband, an Air Force Reserve major.

Claudia Hoerig was found guilty of aggravated murder last month.

Trumbull County Prosecutors Dennis Watkins and Chris Becker say Claudia Hoerig shot her husband, Air Force Reserve Major Karl Hoerig, back in 2007, then fled to Brazil.

She was brought back to the United States a year ago.

According to a sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors Thursday, they are recommending that Hoerig is sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after serving 28 years in prison.

“It is the state’s strong belief that this defendant changed her testimony and gave false evidence to the jury and absolutely throughout all the proceedings never showed or expressed one ounce of remorse for what she had done to her husband Karl Hoerig,” the sentencing memorandum states. “He was ambushed, shot in the back like a sitting duck in cold blood and left by the defendant, covered-up with a tarp and bedcover, to rot in his own home, to provide her time to escape to Brazil to start a new life without any consequences.”

She had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sheriff’s detectives claim Hoerig confessed to killing her husband because he sexually and mentally abused her, which are allegations his family strongly denies.

Hoerig also told investigators she bought a gun because she planned to kill herself, but said his negative reaction to her allegedly being pregnant, prompted her to drink then shoot him inside their Newton Falls home.