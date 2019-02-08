Emotional sendoff: Ohio National Guard soldiers prepare to deploy to Kuwait

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON CANTON, Ohio - An emotional sendoff was held Friday morning for about 110 Ohio National Guard soldiers who are deploying to Kuwait.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other officials attended the ceremony, which took place at Faith Family Church.

The deploying soldiers are part of the Ohio National Guard's Company B, 638th Support Battalion, which is headquartered in North Canton.

The aviation support company is trained to conduct field maintenance, to do battle damage assessment and repair and to dispatch downed aircraft recovery teams for several military helicopters, according to the Ohio National Guard.

The National Guard said this marked the first time in the unit's 71-year history that it will deploy as a company.