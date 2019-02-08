× NCAA: QB transfer Justin Fields eligible to play for Ohio State this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The NCAA has approved The Ohio State University’s transfer waiver application seeking immediate eligibility for student-athlete Justin Fields to play football in the 2019-20 academic year.

Fields, from Kennesaw, Georgia, is currently a sophomore and enrolled in classes at Ohio State.

He was previously quarterback at the University of Georgia, playing in 12 games last season for the Bulldogs.

Now, Fields will officially be a sophomore in eligibility this fall for the Buckeyes.

“I am happy for Justin and his family,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said in a press release. “I also want to express my appreciation to the NCAA for its assistance in getting this matter resolved efficiently and with such a positive outcome for Justin.”

This comes after Fields announced his decision to transfer to Ohio State last month saying, he appreciates Georgia’s fans and football coaching staff for all they “have done to help me progress as a quarterback,” but after thoughtful consideration “I’ve decided to transfer to Ohio State University where I will continue to pursue my undergraduate degree and play football for the Buckeyes.”

Friday, Fields released an official statement regarding the transfer. It reads:

“I thank God for His guidance during this time of uncertainty. I would like to thank the NCAA for its approval of the waiver allowing me to be eligible to play football this fall. I also want to thank all those who supported and encouraged my family and me during this process. While my case was pending before the NCAA, my family and I did not feel that it was appropriate to publicly speak about the circumstances leading to my transfer. In my silence, people began to speculate, and the story took on a life of its own. Now that this matter is concluded, I would like to clarify some facts. I have no regrets about my time at UGA and have no hard feelings for the school or football program. My overall experience at UGA was fully consistent with UGA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. My sister is a softball player at UGA. I am still close friends with many of my UGA teammates. A part of me will always be a Georgia Bulldogs fan. To Buckeye Nation: thank you for your warm welcome. I will work hard to represent you and The Ohio State University in a professional and respectful manner. My dad always tells me that “you can’t get to where you are going by looking in the ‘rear view mirror.’” I’m ready to move forward and embrace the next season of my life. I will not be speaking about my transfer again. Instead, I will focus all of my attention on getting to work in the classroom and on the field – and doing whatever else I can to help my teammates as we prepare for the 2019 season.”

During his time at Georgia, Fields had 266 rushing yards, 328 passing yards and four touchdowns in 12 contests.

More on Ohio State football, here.