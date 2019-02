Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA-Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing loved ones.

McKenzie Johnson, 16, was last seen in Parma on January 2.

She is 5'7" and weighs 125 pounds. McKenzie has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff at 216-348-4232.