Meet K-9 Gauge, newest member of Olmsted Falls Police Department

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — Get ready to meet the newest (and most adorable) member of the Olmsted Falls Police Department.

K-9 Gauge will be welcomed at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

The 13-week-old Belgian Malinois will be sworn in to the department at the meeting.

The city says the existing ‘Car 22’ police cruiser will be used for Gauge. The “hot and pop” mechanism will be included in the cruiser — that will roll down windows in case the officer is away from the car for a period of time in warm weather. K-9s of Valor is donating it.

Officer Dan Daugherty will be Gauge’s K-9 handler and has already been caring for and training the pup for several weeks. After Gauge is sworn in, he will have six months of intensive training to obtain certification in narcotics, article searching and tracking. The city says he will achieve certification in suspect apprehension after 12 months of training.

“Having a K9 officer presents some distinct advantages to our police force, not the least of which is engaging the public with our work and putting a friendly face, or wet nose, to it. Our K9 can help us dramatically where narcotics and missing persons cases are concerned,” said Olmsted Falls Police Chief Odis Rogers.

The city says it has received so many wonderful donations for K-9 Gauge, but donations to maintain the program will still be needed.

The Olmsted Falls Police Benevolent Fund will hold a fundraiser and accepts donations.

If you would like to make a gift in support of K-9 Gauge, mail a check to OFPD Benevolent Fund c/o Tom Lang at 26100 Bagley Road Olmsted Falls, OH 44138.