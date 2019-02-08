‘Last minute practice for baby!’: Florida woman poses with alligator during maternity shoot

TAMPA, Fla. — An expecting mother from Florida is making headlines for her recent maternity shoot, which featured an alligator, a gun, a case of beer, a pack of cigarettes and a state of Florida flag.

Yes, you read that right.

Lindsey Tuttle posted a photo from the shoot on her Facebook page with the caption: “Last minute practice for baby. Alligators don’t like to bottle feed, apparently. Didn’t try to breastfeed.”

WTSP interviewed Tuttle about her unique choice of props.

“I wanted a picture different than your run of the mill maternity photos of women in the forest being goddesses,” she told the station. “‘Florida man’ has always cracked up my husband and I (both native Floridians), so we decided to make me Florida woman.”

The alligator, whose name is Fred, belongs to someone she met at an educational exhibition.