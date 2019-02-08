I-Team: Man arrested, charged with murder of 83-year-old in Independence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Independence police have made an arrest in the death of an 83-year-old man, possibly a victim of road rage.

Police have arrested Cronie Lloyd, of Cleveland, and charged him with murder.

Police made the arrest one day after the I-Team revealed new pictures and evidence in the case.

The victim, Gary Power, was assaulted last weekend after getting out of his car at a gas station.

Police are expected to have a news conference later this afternoon. We will have that LIVE, right here.

Read more, here. Watch a past report, above.