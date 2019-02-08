‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Jaelen Hollinger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Jaelen Hollinger's message:

"I am Dr. King's dream because I have inherited a legacy of hope, determination, and excellence symbolized by the young preacher from Atlanta.

Truth is -- my grandparents are this legacy.

My grandfather -- life-long minister that took food out of his own refrigerator, giving dignity to those in need -- he remains the greatest example of giving I have ever known;

my grandmother is also Dr. King's legacy:

A first lady and life-long educator who chose love and courage over despair.

She taught me every child deserves to be educated and cherished -- no matter where they were born, or who they are born to.

Yes, I am Dr. King's dream.

He would tell us be a drum major for justice.. Live a life of integrity.. And love your enemies as you would want to be loved.

I am Jaelen Hollinger, and I am proud to be Dr. King's dream."

