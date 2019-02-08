How to keep your property skunk-free while mating season’s underway in northeast Ohio

BROOKLYN, Ohio — Skunk mating season is underway, which means there could be an increase in skunks throughout your neighborhood.

The Brooklyn and Parma Heights Animal Control has offered up some tips for keeping your property skunk free:

Don’t feed wildlife. If you have bird feeders, clean up spilled seed. Secure your trash. Make sure your garbage cans have secured lids. Check your decks and sheds. Make sure they are secured and don’t have any holes.

If you are struggling with skunks on your property, you can always contact a local wildlife trapper for help and more advice.

More information on living with skunks, here.