× Have you seen him? State wide alert issued for missing elderly man

MIAMI TOWNSHIP- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing adult alert for a Miami Township man.

Ezeakiel Estes, 89, was last seen leaving his residence on Coleman Road in Miami Township Thursday, February 7, around 2:30 p.m.

Estes is 6’01”, weighs 225 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. Authorities say Estes suffers from Dementia and requires medication that he doesn’t have with him.

He was last seen driving a white/gray 2016 Ford Flex with OH plate number 480YXR.

Anyone with information on Ezeakiel Estes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.