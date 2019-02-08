× Francisco Lindor being treated for calf strain, expected to return in 7-9 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor sustained a right calf strain, the team announced on Friday.

It happened while he was preparing for spring training in Orlando, Florida.

The Indians said Lindor was evaluated Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic, where a doctor confirmed a moderate calf strain. He has already started his rehab and will be evaluated every day this spring.

The team said Lindor is expected to return to Major League game activity in seven-to-nine weeks.

The Tribe’s home opener is set for Monday, April 1 against the Chicago White Sox.

Francisco Lindor has sustained a right calf strain while preparing for ST. He has started rehab & is expected to return to Major League game activity in 7-to-9 weeks. Get well soon & keep smiling! We are confident that everyone will handle this news calmly & rationally … pic.twitter.com/x19uXFClGC — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 8, 2019