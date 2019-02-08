Francisco Lindor being treated for calf strain, expected to return in 7-9 weeks

Posted 1:15 pm, February 8, 2019, by

Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor sustained a right calf strain, the team announced on Friday.

It happened while he was preparing for spring training in Orlando, Florida.

The Indians said Lindor was evaluated Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic, where a doctor confirmed a moderate calf strain. He has already started his rehab and will be evaluated every day this spring.

The team said Lindor is expected to return to Major League game activity in seven-to-nine weeks. 

The Tribe’s home opener is set for Monday, April 1 against the Chicago White Sox.

**More stories on Lindor, here**

Related stories