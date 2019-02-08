× FOX 8 I-Team: Officer, suspect shot during standoff in New Franklin

NEW FRANKLIN- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned state agents and police are investigating after an officer was shot during a standoff Friday morning.

It happened at a home on Menlo Court.

The officer is part of a multi-jurisdictional SWAT team.

We have also learned the suspect was shot.

Several agencies responded to the scene and at this time we have not been told what department the officer works for. The officer is expected to be ok.

FOX 8 News has a crew heading to the scene.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest developments.