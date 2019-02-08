Dog brought to animal rescue so severely injured picture had to be blurred

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — A dog brought to a Pittsburgh animal rescue had injuries that were so severe, a picture that was posted to the group’s Facebook page had to be blurred.

The Humane Animal Rescue first posted about the dog on Monday.

The stray dog was found in a park by City of Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control officers. His muzzle was severely injured and he was missing skin from his face, the post said.

Despite his severe injuries, staff at the rescue were amazed by the dog’s demeanor.

He was able to “walk into the facility on its own, took treats, and sought attention from staff while the medical team began assessing the dog’s injuries,” the post said.

The dog, who they called Bruce, was estimated to be less than two years old. He was not wearing a collar, ID tag, and didn’t have a microchip.

The medical team discovered the dog had puncture wounds, scarring on his head and upper body, lacerations on his legs, a large open wound under his ear, and missing skin and dead tissue on his face. The injuries were believed to be caused by dog fighting.

Bruce was transferred to an emergency vet clinic where doctors determined his injuries were even worse. He had to be euthanized.

“It is with great sadness that we must let you know that Bruce is no longer with us,” the Humane Animal Rescue said in a follow-up post.

“He was found to be severely undernourished and emaciated with extensive bite wounds and facial and skull damage that was thought to be several weeks old,” the post said.

Veterinarian surgeons determined “that the majority of Bruce’s upper jaw, two-thirds of his nasal cavity, his right ear canal, and right eye would need to be removed.”

The medical team decided that because of Bruce’s condition and the extent of his injuries, he would have a difficult time surviving multiple surgeries. They also determined he would have a “very poor quality of life” if he did survived.

Hundreds of people donated more than $11,000 dollars to Bruce’s care.

The Humane Animal Rescue said the money would be used to help other animals in their care.

The group also started a fund to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the dog’s inhumane treatment.

In a video post announcing the reward, Dan Rossi, CEO of the Humane Animal Rescue said, “We were all very overwhelmed by the support you all showed Bruce earlier this week. We are also deeply saddened and angered by the inhumane treatment Bruce experienced before he came to us.”

“Please don’t let Bruce’s life be in vain,” Rossi said. He then urged anyone who knows anything about illegal dog fighting to report it.