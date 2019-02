Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We continue to salute Cleveland's Own.

Today's shoutout goes to the Rotary Club of Strongsville's Chili Open Golf Classic.

The annual event takes place on February 23.

The Chili Open Golf Classic began back in 1992 and has raised more than $2 million to benefit local charities.

