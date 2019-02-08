× Cleveland police officer placed on restricted duty after felony record, prison time discovered

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police officer has been placed on restricted duty status after the department learned he has a criminal past.

According to a press release issued, Patrol Officer Shawn Simmons has a felony record and served prison time in the country of Norway.

The department said that information was not disclosed when he filled out his employment application, nor was it made available during an extensive background screening.

Simmons, 38, was a member of the 141st Cleveland Police Academy class, which just graduated back in January.

He will remain on restricted duty status pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.